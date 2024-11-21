Shares

Absa Bank has opened a new branch in Kamakis, Kiambu County, this is in a bis to strategically position itself to serve the banking needs of this emerging town and its surrounding communities.

The new branch is a vital part of the Bank’s broader strategy to expand its distribution network, to foster financial inclusion while supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), traders, and individuals in rapidly growing satellite towns.

Kamakis branch is located at the Viashla Premier Business Centre, this brings Absa Bank’s total footprint to 86 branches across 38 counties, showcasing the Bank’s commitment to expanding its reach. Complementing this physical presence is an extensive agency banking network, which has seen significant growth this year, increasing from 600 agents to 3,000. The bank has ambitious plans to expand this network further, aiming to enlist a total of 17,000 agents within the next two years.

Peter Mutua, Customer Network and Distribution Director at Absa Bank, underscored that this expansion aligns with the Bank’s plan to significantly enhance convenient service for individuals and businesses in the underserved areas.

“Our network strategy adapts and responds to current evolving consumer needs. We understand that our customers desire to be heard and require solutions that are tailored to their specific needs, which in turn support the advancement of their personal and business growth stories. The Kamakis area, commonly referred to as the Nyama Choma Belt, is dynamic and vibrant, hosting an array of businesses ranging from restaurants and supermarkets to petrol stations, general stores, hospitals, welders, and pharmacies. This diverse commercial landscape presents an opportunity for us to provide relevant financial and non-financial partnerships, creating a meaningful impact in this town.”

Through these efforts, Absa Bank Kenya is not only strengthening its position in the market but is also committed to drive a more inclusive financial environment that empowers individuals and businesses alike, ultimately promoting economic growth within the communities they serve, Mr. Mutua explained further.