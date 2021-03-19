Shares

Telkom has reviewed its initial combination bundle Mzito, to give its customers data and minutes at competitive pricing.

Listed below are the reviewed Telkom prices for Mzito bundles

1. Mzito 500: The Mzito 500 will offer 50 minutes call time, 3 GB data with no expiry date, compared to the previous rate of 100 minutes, 3 GB data for 30 days.

2. Mzito 1000: The Mzito 1000 will offer 150 minutes call time, 10 GB data with no expiry date, compared to the previous rate of 300 minutes, 8 GB data for 30 days.

3. Mzito 2000: The Mzito 2000 will offer 400 minutes call time, 25 GB data for 30 days, compared to the previous rate of 600 minutes, 17 GB data for 30 days.

The revamped bundle offers increased data allocation and non-expiry bundles to Telkom customers. The move is advised by a marked increase in mobile data consumption, largely by millennials.

Announcing the reviewed bundle, Eric Achola, Telkom’s Director for Marketing, said, “The new combo bundle is built with the evolving data and experience needs of our customers in mind. While they continue to demand for affordability, they are also keen on holistic and comprehensive offerings that address their dynamic needs: browsing, downloading, streaming and updating their apps, actions that are now integral in everyday life.”

Under the new plan, purchases of Mzito 500 and 1000 bundles will not expire, allowing customers to fully utilize the available resources. The Mzito 2000 bundle will continue to expire after a 30 day validity period. Customers with active Mzito subscriptions will continue to enjoy their benefits until their expiry. Upon expiry, subscribers will be allowed to buy another bundle before the existing bundle expires, to see a cumulative increase to their data and minutes.

Subscribers can sign up for the updated Mzito under the Combo bundles by dialing *544*1# or via the My Telkom App and My Account portal. T-Kash users can access the new Mzito bundles under the Data Bundles menu option, via *160#.