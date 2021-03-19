Shares

Safaricom has been awarded the 2020 top taxpayer in the country under the Large Taxpayers category by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), for the 13th time in a row. The ceremony took place at the Michael Joseph Centre, Nairobi.

KRA honoured Safaricom for “outstanding contribution to the development of our economy through diligent payment of taxes.”

Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom said, “We also acknowledge that this recognition of top taxpayer, which we have now won 13 years in a row, is a result of our commitment to make a difference by supporting the economy through job creation, duties and taxes and meaningful partnerships.”

In the past 5 years, the Safaricom’s cumulative taxes have amounted to Ksh. 409 billion, including Ksh. 95 billion in dividends. In the Financial Year 2020, Safaricom paid Ksh. 98 billion in duties and taxes, in addition to Ksh. 20 billion in dividends to the Government of Kenya. Over the same period, the company sustained more than one million jobs directly and indirectly and spent Ksh. 58 billion with local suppliers.

“We are here today with the blessings of His Excellency the President, to present you with the award for the Top Taxpayer of the year 2020. This award represents His Excellency’s recognition for Safaricom as the Top Taxpayer for having demonstrated highest tax revenue and exceptional compliance in payment and filing across all tax heads,” said Dr. Rispah Simiyu, Commissioner, Domestic Taxes Department, Kenya Revenue Authority.

Safaricom has continued to put in place measures to cushion customers and Kenyans from the negative impact of the COVID-19. Through its Foundation, Safaricom has contributed more than Ksh. 10 billion in money, goods and services to the fight against the pandemic.

Safaricom has urged the government to balance revenue recovery with encouraging business renewal and growth as they look ahead to the post-pandemic revival of the economy.