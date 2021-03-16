Shares

Safaricom Foundation has donated funds for infrastructure and equipment to five schools and two health centres in Wajir County. The projects cumulatively received Ksh. 5.3 million from the Safaricom Foundation.

Ademasajida Health Centre received a Full Haemogram machine for blood testing and analysis as well as antenatal care equipment worth Ksh. 1.2 million. On the other hand, Mathalibah Dispensary received monitoring equipment worth Ksh. 500,000 donated through the Ndoto Zetu initiative.

Dif Old Dam Primary School, Busbus Primary School and LMD Primary School each received funds for construction of an additional classroom, worth Ksh. 1 million. The new infrastructure will ease congestion and eliminate learning under trees among pupils. Sarif Primary School pupils got books worth Ksh. 100,000 from the Ndoto Zetu initiative, enabling access to learning materials. Ademasajida Secondary School benefitted from a renovated and equipped science laboratory worth Ksh. 1 million.

“Safaricom Foundation has a footprint in all the 47 counties; here in Wajir County, we saw the need to partner with communities to enable access to education and healthcare. Improving these services will go a long way in bridging gaps these communities have to overcome in their every day,” said Joe Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

Safaricom Foundation recently donated funds to benefit learners in Turkana County. The Ksh. 21 million project benefitted learners in Turkana County from the construction of classrooms, purchase of books, desks, and chairs. In its bid to further support learners and improve the quality of education, the Foundation has funded several educational projects including the new and improved ICT enabled skills center at the Waithaka Vocational Training Centre in Nairobi and learning programs in Bungoma County.