Samsung Electronics East Africa LTD and Safaricom Foundation have launched a partnership to support the Accelerated Learning Program in Bungoma County.

The Accelerated Learning Program is a partnership between Zizi Afrique Foundation and Safaricom Foundation. The programme being implemented in Bungoma, Turkana and Tana River counties aims to support learners lagging behind to acquire foundational literacy and numeracy skills within a short period of time. Each County has 40 schools participating in the programme and over 7,000 learners in grade 3 to 5 have so far benefitted.

The program has both school-based and community-based approaches. In the community-based approach, teachers have a maximum of 25 children for each learning session known as camps, held in the communities. A full camp runs for 30 days, with each cycle lasting for 10 days. The support from Samsung will see over 1,250 learners access KICD-approved curriculum through 250 state of the art technology Galaxy 8.0 Tablets.

Recently, findings from a survey in 2018 in three counties in Kenya showed that 1 out of 2 of all children between 6 and 16 years assessed could not read a short text pegged on grade 2 level. The children who continue to attend school, but without the requisites to optimize the learning opportunities available to them, are the focus of the Accelerated Learning Program.

Joe Ogutu, Safaricom Foundation Chairman, had this to say, “Our investments in education aim to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for Kenyans. However, we understand that we cannot do this on our own and that partnerships are key for us to achieve our ambition. That is why we are proud to be partnering with Samsung to ensure the Accelerated Learning Programme reaches even more learners in Bungoma County.”