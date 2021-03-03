Shares

LG Electronics has launched a social impact project to benefit vulnerable groups and children in society aspiring to develop their talents. This includes young children unable to attend school due to poverty, young girls and deaf and dumb children.

The project, dubbed LG Ambassador: Social Impact Challenge will identify impactful community initiatives that respond to real problems. The project will also financially support local communities to help them achieve their goals.

LG has partnered with Korea Food for the Hungry International, a Christian NGO, to launch the initiative in Kenya. The projects were in different criteria, including effectiveness, necessity, efficiency, specificity and feasibility.

In December 2020, LG Electronics Kenya invited entries for the Social Impact Challenge covering projects with great community impact, in need of funding. Three entries were selected after the competition, each receiving funding of up to Ksh. 985,000.

The first project at Kilimani Primary School in Nairobi sought to purchase braille machines for students with optical challenges. The project will receive Ksh. 950,000.

The second project, Buela Girls Empowerment in Kajiado County, will expand opportunities for young girls. This will be achieved by by keeping them in school and providing them with essential items like sanitary towels. The project will also receive Ksh. 950,000 support, including sanitary towels for distribution in various primary schools.

The third project, at Limuru Soccer Academy in Kiambu County, seeks to address poverty and idleness among the youth by promoting sporting activities . This project will receive a total of Ksh. 950,000 which will go towards purchasing 6 motorbikes, soccer balls, playing kits and starting a sports equipment shop.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director, Sa Nyoung Kim, said, “The Social Impact Challenge supports those with strong commitment and passion to solve problems and advance their communities to become LG Ambassadors. They show strong affection for their communities and are knowledgeable about the social problems they want to solve,”