OPPO has partnered with FAW-Volkswagen, Anker and NXP Semiconductors, to launch a new mobile flash charging project dubbed the Flash Initiative. The launch took place at the Mobile World Congress, Shanghai (MWCS) 2021. The project aims to license OPPO technology to help bring faster charging to OPPO users worldwide. .

The new partners in their different fields have products that reach consumers in their homes, cars and out in public spaces. Each partner will work with proprietary technical designs developed by OPPO.

Anker, a consumer electronics brand, creates innovative products from power banks to chargers and vacuum cleaners to headphones. By working with OPPO, Anker will help to bring flash charging to millions more people.

FAW-Volkswagen, the joint venture between FAW Group and Volkswagen Group, will incorporate rapid charging into Volkswagen cars made in China, to help drivers and passengers to fast charge.

Chip manufacturer, NXP Semiconductors, will bring smart, connected solutions to a range of sectors, from smart cities to industrial, automotive, mobile and home. Building on a longstanding relationship, NXP will implement several OPPO patents to support VOOC flash charging across its printed circuit board assemblies.

OPPO’s latest flash charging products are making fast charging more convenient. The tiny 50W Mini SuperVOOC charger can charge smartphones, tablets and even laptops, and is just 10.05mm thick and 82.2mm long, to easily fit in pockets. Meanwhile, the 65W AirVOOC wireless charger can fully power a 4,000mAh phone battery in 30 minutes, and the 125W flash charger can do the same in just 20 minutes. Each product uses low voltage charging, with a dual-cell structure, and multiple charge pumps and temperature sensors to automatically regulate voltage and dissipate heat.

Speaking at MWCS, Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO said, “The Flash Initiative reflects OPPO’s belief in human-centric technologies that make a difference in people’s everyday lives.”

Cynthia Tan, Brand Director at Anker Innovations China said, “Our users have always been the top priority at Anker, and this perfectly matches OPPO’s human-centric philosophy. From day one, we wanted to use our innovations to bring the best charging technology we could to as many people as possible. By working with OPPO, we’re looking forward to giving our customers new flash charging experiences.”

Technology certification laboratory CTTL (China Telecommunication Technology Laboratory) will test and certify any partner products made with VOOC flash charging technology.

OPPO’s VOOC technology launched in 2014, and has so far delivered the ultra-fast charging experience to over 175 million users around the globe.