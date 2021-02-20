Shares

LG Electronics has announced the global rollout of its 2021 TV lineup, offering consumers a wide range to choose from. From an expanded lineup featuring new OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs.

Select models and sizes will be available in the first quarter with specific dates and lineups announced locally. The latest collection includes the popular C1 series and promises an exceptional home entertainment experience.

The C1 series has a wider range of screen sizes, from the most compact 43 inches to a new-to-market 83 inches and a mesmerizing 88 inches. This guarantees an LG TV perfect for any living room and viewer.

LG’s 2021 OLED TVs (Z1, G1, C1, B1 and A1 series) come with self-lit panels for ultra-sharp, super-realistic picture quality and smooth, natural motion, and strikingly slim designs.

High image quality

All models in the G1 series feature the new OLED evo technology, delivering better luminosity for higher brightness and punchy images with amazing clarity, detail and realism.

The C1 series, LG’s most popular OLED TV range, offers the most screen size options to accommodate diverse user needs and spaces, from the space-friendly 48-inch to the expansive 83-inch.

For customers looking for more a more price-competitive entry into the world of OLED, LG B1 and A1 series may be exactly what they need.

Then there is the QNED Mini LED TV, an exciting addition for 2021, taking LCD TV picture quality to the next level. It deploys LG’s Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and Mini LED backlighting to achieve deeper blacks, more vibrant, accurate colors and greater contrast than conventional LCD televisions.

The LG QNED Mini LED TV sets a new standard for the LCD TV category, enabling users to enjoy excellent HDR image quality and a far more immersive viewing experience. It also combines the new NanoCell Plus technology and quantum dot to deliver improved red and green while the blue wavelength is emitted from the LED.

The LG QNED Mini LED is available in two variants namely, 8K (QNED99, QNED95) and 4K (QNED90, QNED85).

Of the entire LG 2021 TV lineup, the new NanoCell 8K and 4K TV offerings provide the greatest number of options with a large selection of 8K (models NANO99, NANO 95) and 4K range (models NANO90, NANO85, NANO80, NANO77, NANO75) units to choose from.

All models feature LG NanoCell display technology, employing nanoparticles to filter out color impurities, resulting in lifelike images that draw the viewer deeper into their favorite movies, sports and shows.

Immersive experience

Beyond high picture quality, the full range of LG’s premium 2021 TVs offer an immersive home entertainment experience compatible with the latest standards and content formats. With support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 PRO and Filmmaker Mode, they bring to life the latest movies, TV series and documentaries come with picture and sound of the highest quality.

Every model in the 2021 LG TV lineup supports the advanced HDMI 2.1 feature and enhanced audio return channel, which simplifies the process of connecting the TV to a sound system while optimizing the audio. They also support the automatic low latency mode (ALLM) for a seamless gaming and lag-free viewing. Some models support a variety of other HDMI 2.1 features as well.

High-resolution screens

The 2021 lineup also features LG’s latest intelligent processor, (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI. Integrating improved deep learning, the upgraded processor boost the performance of the high-resolution screens.

Picture quality is further improved with LG AI Picture Pro which recognizes the objects onscreen and processes them independently to bring three-dimensionality and depth to every scene.

The user experience offered by LG’s newest TVs is now more convenient than ever thanks to webOS 6.0, the latest version of the company’s intuitive smart TV platform.

On premium gaming experience LG TVs have become known for, the new Game Optimizer automatically applies the best picture settings according to the type of game being played. First-person shooter, role-playing or real-time strategy. Sports fans will find it easier than ever to keep up with their favorite leagues and teams on LG TV with Sports Alert.