The Anzisha Prize has launched the 2021 call for Africa award for young entrepreneurs between 15 and 22. Applications have now opened for the latest cohort, with successful entrepreneurs standing a chance to win a shared prize of Ksh. 10.9 million ($100,000) and join the prestigious Anzisha Prize fellowship program.

Last year the Anzisha Prize, a partnership between African Leadership Academy and Mastercard Foundation, celebrated 10 years of supporting Africa’s youngest entrepreneurs. To date, the 142 business owners in the program have created more than 2500 jobs. Youth employment continues to be a key challenge in many countries and Africa’s high unemployment rate is one of the leading barriers to growth prosperity on the continent.

“The world of work has drastically changed as we experience a global pandemic. Young entrepreneurs have remained steadfast and have supported their communities through difficulties. We’re thrilled to celebrate the next 20 young business owners who are, no doubt, paramount to job creation on the continent,” says Melissa Mbazo-Ekpenyong, Deputy Director of the Anzisha Prize.

An international Survey from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revealed that nearly 90% of young entrepreneurs report a negative impact on their business; including reduced customer demand, supply chain disruptions, and distribution disruptions. Despite this, many young entrepreneurs are still creating opportunities and jobs for their communities.

21-year-old Egyptian Alaa Moatamed, last year’s Anzisha Prize winner and the co-founder of Presto – an automated, delivery system that connects vendors with customers and suppliers, was able to increase the business revenue by providing delivery services to smaller businesses to cope with demand during the outbreak of COVID-19. She has currently employed 11 under-25 employees and plans on increasing that number.

While some entrepreneurs were forced to change their business models, the pandemic highlighted the need for some services to be increased. 22-year-old Madagascan Matina Razafimahefa, who received Ksh. 1.6 million ($15,000) as the 2020 first runner up, is the founder of Sayna, an Edtech venture school in Madagascar. The business sources, trains, and produces highly equipped young Africans in industry-specific digital skills. Despite some loss in revenue due to COVID-19, the business was able to pivot to online learning platforms, which supported their growth. To date, Sayna has trained and placed over 2000 people in jobs across multiple African countries.

“To drive economic recovery on the continent, we have to tap into every available resource. That includes young entrepreneurs, including young women entrepreneurs. Doing so takes intentionality. The Anzisha Prizes’ commitment to identifying and supporting very young entrepreneurs has only become more important in the wake of the pandemic. And the creativity, agility, and resourcefulness of young people has only become more valuable,” says Daniel Hailu, Regional Head, Eastern and Southern Africa, Mastercard Foundation.

During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, women-led businesses on the continent are more susceptible to closure than those led by men. To boost support of female entrepreneurs, the program is encouraging young women to apply to access various offerings of the fellowship and become role models for other young women who want to pursue entrepreneurship.