Huawei Mobile Kenya has unveiled its latest addition to the Huawei Y Series, the new Huawei Y7a. Huawei Y7a is retailing at Ksh. 22,999 in all retail stores including Telkom Kenya outlets.

The smartphone was made available for pre-order early this month, with each pre-order coming with a free Bluetooth headset worth Ksh. 2,499 and 1 year 15GB cloud storage.

The phone runs on Android 10 plus EMUI 10.1 operating systems and comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). It also comes with a 6.67 inch touchscreen, Kirin 710A, 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage, 48 MP main camera with a Quad Camera setup and a 8 MP selfie camera. It also has a large 5000 mAh battery.

Speaking of the launch, Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “With people using smartphones for ever-increasing creative, entertainment and social purposes, the demand for a device that caters to these needs is greater than ever. That is why Huawei Y7a features the 22.5W Huawei SuperCharge that enables a quick energy regain that lets users to stay connected, productive and entertained with Huawei Y7a. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can work for an incredible two hours of uninterrupted video viewing. Even for those who are rushing to go out, they can simply plug in the phone for a quick recharge and get rid of low-battery anxiety for the rest of the day.”

Huawei Y7a specifications

OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play services

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.67 inch touchscreen

Chipset: Kirin 710A

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: Mali-G51 MP4

Internal storage: 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Quad camera setup

48 MP, 26mm (wide)

8 MP, (ultrawide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP, (wide)

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 22.5W

Colours: Crush Green, Blush Gold, Midnight Black