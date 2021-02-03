Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has officially announced that the Huawei Y7a is officially on pre-order at Ksh. 22,999 in Huawei retail stores across the country. With every pre-order, consumers will get a free Bluetooth headset worth Ksh.2,499 and 1 year 15GB cloud storage.

The phone runs on Android 10 plus EMUI 10.1 operating systems and comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). It also comes with a 6.67 inch touchscreen, Kirin 710A, 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage, 48 MP main camera with a Quad Camera setup and a 8 MP selfie camera. It also has a large 5000 mAh battery. Huawei Y7a is the second mid-range device to come with super-fast charging after the Huawei Y9a that was released in 2020.

Speaking on the pre-order, Huawei Mobile Kenya, Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “The Y Series continues to win over buyers and has developed an excellent reputation, selling well in Kenya. The all-new Huawei Y7a has inherited these values and, with a range of great-value options all contained within stylish exterior designs, will meet all the entertainment, social and digital lifestyle needs of the new generation.

Huawei Y7a specifications

OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play services

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.67 inch touchscreen

Chipset: Kirin 710A

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: Mali-G51 MP4

Internal storage: 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Quad camera setup

48 MP, 26mm (wide)

8 MP, (ultrawide)

2 MP, (macro)

2 MP, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP, (wide)

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 22.5W

Colours: Crush Green, Blush Gold, Midnight Black