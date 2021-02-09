Shares

Unicaf has announced a two-year partnership with Mastercard to offer its premium cardholders 75% scholarships for online and on-campus studies at Unicaf’s partner universities.

Starting the first quarter of 2021, Mastercard Gold, Platinum, World and World Elite cardholders across 12 countries in Africa, will be able to select from a wide range of high-quality degree programs offered by Unicaf’s partners. The cardholders’ will only pay a quarter of the total fees in monthly instalments over the period of the program. The participating African countries are; Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Malawi, Morocco, Somalia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia

A recent Mastercard study on consumer spending has revealed that people have been changing the way they learn new skills by transitioning to online studying as they adapt to the new way of living. 47% of the study respondents in Kenya, 50% in Nigeria and 48% in Ghana have enrolled for online classes since the pandemic began.

“We are committed to offering Mastercard customers the opportunity to earn internationally recognized Bachelor, Master’s or Doctoral degrees at a fraction of the cost through the Unicaf-Mastercard scholarship” said Dr. Nicos Nicolaou, CEO, Unicaf.

Unicaf’s comprehensive state-of-the-art digital ecosystem is integrated with technology and services which provide the digital infrastructure that students need to study and complete their courses online.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Unicaf to offer our premium cardholders’ access to internationally recognized degrees at discount. As consumers in our markets embrace online learning, this is how we show dedication to our premium cardholders by offering value through lifestyle benefits and rewards that are perfectly matched to their new routines” said Ebehijie Momoh, Country Manager, West Africa, Mastercard.