Mastercard has officially launched “The Mastercard Collection” in the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region. It introduces a new suite of enhanced global benefits focused on dining, entertainment, and travel for its affluent cardholders.

This exclusive collection is specifically tailored for consumers holding the premium World, World Elite, and the newly introduced, top-tier World Legend and World Legend Exclusive Mastercards.

The launch of The Mastercard Collection is supported by proprietary research indicating a significant consumer shift. Individuals, particularly the top 30% of earners, are increasingly prioritizing connection and spending on experiences over material goods.

“Consumers today don’t just want access to benefits; they want moments that make memories,” said Prakriti Singh, Executive Vice President, Core Payments, EEMEA, Mastercard. “Through this launch, we are turning everyday payments into extraordinary possibilities, providing consumers with exclusive access to experiences across dining, entertainment, and travel.”

The Collection integrates seamlessly with cardholders’ lifestyles, providing access to in-person and digital experiences across more than 45 exciting destinations.

Key Dining & Entertainment Benefits:

Priority Dining: Cardholders gain priority reservations and access to specially crafted menus at highly sought-after restaurants. This includes prestigious venues such as Aelia, Andaliman, Culinara, La Dame de Pic, and Maison Devoille at One and Only Zabeel, alongside Roka Istanbul, Zuma Istanbul, Il Borro Dubai, and Josette Dubai.

Live Nation Partnership: Mastercard has expanded its partnership with Live Nation into the EEMEA region, offering best-in-class entertainment perks. Cardholders benefit from easy access to pre-sale tickets, premium seating, and VIP experiences for over 75 regional concerts annually, in addition to more than 2,500 events worldwide.

For the frequent flyer, the new suite provides significant enhancements designed to make journeys smoother and more enjoyable:

Lounge Access: Complimentary access to a network of 1,350 airport lounges worldwide.

Terminal Discounts: Offers on dining, retail, and spa services within airport terminals.

Fast-Track Security: A unique, Mastercard-exclusive fast-track security lane at Istanbul Airport, complementing access to 190 fast-track security lanes at over 30 airports globally.

Ahmed Abdel-Karim Hussein, Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing and Communications, EEMEA, Mastercard, underscored the strategy: “Together with our partners such as Live Nation, we are enriching consumer experiences through curated benefits that cater to their lifestyle, unlocking priceless moments.”

While The World Legend Mastercard is available to issuing banks now, it is slated to debut for cardholders in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye in the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by a wider rollout across the EEMEA region.

Eligible World portfolio cardholders can browse and book these exclusive offerings via priceless.com/themastercardcollection.