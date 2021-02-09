Shares

Customer experience platform, Ajua, formerly known as mSurvey, has named Martin Mirero as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The new CTO is expected to lead the company’s development advanced technologies, and drive the infrastructural growth of the company.

Before joining Ajua, Mr. Mirero served as the Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) at Huduma Kenya, the national program building service delivery platforms in Kenya. He will lead the engineering team and manage the scaling agenda of Ajua’s technology platform, as it builds its IntegratedCX platform across Africa.

“We are thrilled to have Martin Mirero join our executive team as Ajua’s Chief Technology Officer. At a time when businesses are meeting their customers digitally to maintain the human to human connection, Martin will play a critical role in scaling Ajua’s platform to drive the growth of businesses on the continent, to deliver on the customer experience promise,” said Ajua CEO, Kenfield Griffith.

In February 2018, Ajua launched in Lagos, Nigeria to help bridge the gap between the company and its customers. The Lagos office was to focus on building partnerships with Nigerian Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Banks, before rolling out its voice of the customer, consumer wallet and net promoter score services in the market.

The firm was launched in 2012, with the mission to simplify access to high-quality data from hard-to-reach communities, with its headquarters based in Nairobi, Kenya. The firm brings hidden and offline voices into the global conversation, via in-depth, mobile phone conversations. The company has worked with brands such as Safaricom, Java House Africa, KCB (Kenya Commercial Bank), Britam Insurance, Digicel (Trinidad and Tobago)].