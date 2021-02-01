Shares

Uber has marked six years of service in Kenya having launched in the market on 25th January 2015. The transport company has steadily pioneered the country into smarter logistic solutions that now enable safer, more affordable and convenient travel at just a tap of the button.

Uber focuses its efforts on providing holistic lifestyle solutions that cater to the needs of customers, to make movement easier. Since its launch in 2015 in Nairobi, followed by Mombasa, Uber has since introduced four unique travel options. These include the popular UberX, and a few years ago, Uber localized its product offering to roll out UberCHAPCHAP and UberBODA and UberAssist. The latter was designed specifically for those with mobility needs.

“Coming to Kenya, we immediately had to adapt our product lines to better serve the community given Kenya’s robust and unique way of life. With UberCHAPCHAP and UberBODA, we offer not just an authentic Kenyan travel experience but also create a sustainable economic opportunity for drivers who already own these vehicles,” says Brian Njao, Head of Uber in East Africa.

Safety features in Uber include live traceable GPS, backed by 24/7 in-app assistance. Uber has also introduced the safety toolkit, which includes the in-app emergency button that connects the driver or rider to third-party security or medical assistance and Trusted Contacts that allow riders to share their trip status with up to 5 selected coUber has further developed safety mechanisms in response to COVID-19, including a pre-trip safety checklist, world-first mask recognition technology and financial assistance to drivers who had been placed on quarantine by a medical professional.

With over 12,000 active drivers across Kenya alone, Uber creates a platform for flexible work and more earning opportunities. To ensure drivers could still earn during the pandemic, the app launched Uber Connect in Kenya and Uganda, which provides affordable same-day delivery of specific goods that can be used by both businesses and everyday locals.

Uber Eats launched in Kenya in 2018 and has become a popular delivery option, with orders delivered with minimal contact in under 30 minutes. The app has also provided a unique earning platform for both delivery-drivers and restaurants across Nairobi and Mombasa, especially during the pandemic by the use of a virtual kitchen.

In just six years, one app has already revolutionized the way Africa travels, in all aspects including human transport and parcel and even long distance parcel sending.