The European Business Council Kenya (EBC Kenya) has officially been launched in an event in Nairobi. The EBC Kenya is the umbrella organization of the Business Associations, Chambers of Commerce or Embassies’ Trade Services from 17 European countries, as represented in Kenya.

Guests of Honor at the Launch were Honorable Betty Maina, CS Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, and H.E. Simon Mordue, European Union Ambassador to Kenya.

Also present at the launch were the chief representatives from the members organizations and the Ambassadors of the respective countries. The event was also blessed with the presence of Dr. Kevit Desai, PS EAC, as well as the Chairs and CEOs of partner organizations such as KEPSA, KAM, KNCCI and KenInvest.

In his welcoming remarks , Chairman of EBC, Darren Gillen, expressed his excitement of now having successfully established the EBC as THE organization that can speak on behalf of European Companies doing business in Kenya. EBC shall be their joint voice, source of advice and help to utilize the strong network EBC has already established in the years since the idea of such an umbrella organization was born in 2017.

CS Betty Maina, in her keynote address, congratulated the European Business Council at its official launch recognizing the EBC as the umbrella organization representing European Business Associations, Chambers of Commerce and Embassies` Trade Service. She encouraged the EBC to increase its footprint in the Kenyan economy, and personally committed to continue to hand-hold investors and partners to realized growth that is of mutual benefit for Kenya and Europe.

About 100 representatives from European business community in Kenya joined the event digitally, using the opportunity of a specially organized virtual networking forum.

Present members of the EBC are the Business organizations from the following European countries: Austria, Belgium Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and the UK. The EU Delegation is an Honorary member of the EBC.