Online logistics platform, Sendy, and fintech firm Crediation, based in Nairobi, have sealed a financing agreement that will enable riders on the platform acquire Yamaha motorcycles from Toyota Kenya. The motorcycles will be acquired through flexible installment payments.

Crediation having fully financed the motorcycles, will allow successful riders to acquire the Yamaha Crux bikes from Toyota Kenya without a payment deposit. The riders will be required to make monthly repayments for the motorcycles over a period of 12 months.

On its part, Toyota Kenya will provide after sales support to the Sendy partners, including two free service appointments and free rider training at the Yamaha Rider Academy.

Speaking at a ceremony to handover motorcycles to 15 Sendy Partners, Yamaha Kenya Brand Manager Cleon Oguya thanked Sendy and Crediation for choosing to work with Toyota Kenya, as the automotive partner and in particular, selecting Yamaha Crux as the motorcycle of choice.

“The locally manufactured Yamaha Crux, with a 110cc engine, is one of the most efficient motorcycles in the market, offering up to 70km per litre. The Crux features a whole new level of suspension and comfort that enhances its ground clearance, enabling riders to operate in almost all terrain,” Mr. oguya added.

With the partnership geared towards providing an empowerment opportunity, Mr. Chris Nyaga, Sendy Transport Country Manager said that the commitment by Yamaha, Toyota Kenya and Sendy goes beyond the buyer and seller. “As Sendy, we are happy and committed to continuously provide solutions that enable our partner drivers to do more and grow financially; we are looking to more such partnerships in the future.”