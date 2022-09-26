Shares

Sendy has partnered with Meta through the Innovation Growth Hub (IGHub) to offer free training for SMEs on how to grow their business.

Through the Meta Boost training program, SMEs, business owners and entrepreneurs will be empowered on how to position their businesses for growth through advancing their digital skills using Meta’s platforms; Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger.

The training will provide relevant information and tools to support SMEs and upskill business owners to use data, business insights and digital tools for growth.

SMES will be trained on how to amplify their online presence, target their social media audience, Instagram commerce solutions, writing engaging ads, creating virtual stores with shops on Facebook and Instagram and much more.

“Social media has evolved to be a critical enabler supporting the growth of many businesses. It has opened up numerous opportunities in trade. We therefore believe that this partnership with Meta through the IG Hub will provide a platform for businesses to leverage the power of digital platforms for growth. This also speaks to our continued efforts to empower more businesses using our solutions,” said Mesh Alloys, Founder and CEO, Sendy

” In 2022 Innovation Growth Hub (IGHub) is working with META formerly Facebook to train 8000 Small Business owners in Nigeria, and this IGHub is working with organizations and clusters to reach small businesses and Sendy have shown great interest in their customers and SMEs within their network and is partnering with IGHub to reach Business owners with MetaBoost Training.” Daniel Chinagozi – IGHub CEO

Since its inception, the Meta Boost training has helped thousands of small and medium-sized businesses across Africa, to learn how they can use digital tools to achieve their business objectives.

The two-day training program will happen on Sept 28th and 29th. SMEs, business owners and entrepreneurs can register here.