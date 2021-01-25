Shares

Women’s lifestyle brand, Zeda, is set to hold their first event, The Zeda Experience, at Five Senses restaurant on February 6th. Zeda provides content and experiences that are women centered. This is achieved through an online women’s lifestyle magazine, Zeda Magazine, and women events, The Zeda Experience.

The Zeda Experience will focus on giving women boutique experiences in collaboration with lifestyle brands. The curated lifestyle will offer an exquisite experience to the women that attend the event. To maintain high standards and MoH guidelines, the number of women at the event will be strictly 25.

The event will be hosted by award-winning lifestyle content creator and Founder of Zeda, Mwende Ngao. Her goal with Zeda is to create a community of women who enjoy lifestyle brand experiences and are open to discovering and exploring new ones.

The location, Five Senses, is a French fusion fine dining restaurant located at Galana Plaza, Kilimani. The Chef in action at the premiere event will be Chef Kimani Kiarie, who will prepare a 3 course honey infused menu, paired with cocktails. Chef Kimani Kiarie’s passion is to serve Five Senses restaurant’s guests delightful, tasty, nutritious, and beautifully crafted dishes using the French style of cooking.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Culinary Arts from Culinary Arts Academy (César Ritz Colleges) in Switzerland and a Superior Culinary Arts Diploma from Ecole de Cuisine Alain Ducasse (Alain Ducasse Education) in Argenteuil, France. His experience includes working at 2 Michelin star Alain Ducasse run restaurants, Plaza Athenee as well as IDAM restaurant in Doha, Qatar.

Speaking about the event, Mwende Ngao said, “The Zeda Experience is an opportunity for women to enjoy excellent food and drinks in an intimate setting and expand their culinary knowledge, while having the conversations that matter most to them.”