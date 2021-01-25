Shares

Serianu, has partnered with the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), to provide Kenyan private and public sector organizations with access to better cyber risk management tools.

GCA is a global non-profit organization, co-founded in 2015 by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, City of London Police, and the Center for Internet Security. The organization has united a global community of more than 200 organizations, as well as launched a range of initiatives to tackle cybercrime worldwide.

Serianu’s Head of Product Strategy and Partnership Development, Ms. Brencil Kaimba, said in a statement, “The partnership will enable institutions to reduce the impact of cybersecurity attacks by leveraging the combined research and tools that will enable proactive defense of intrusions into systems.”

Research by Serianu cybersecurity shows that between 2015 and 2020 the cost of cybercrime in Africa rose from an estimated half a billion dollars to three billion dollars, as attackers expanded their scope from the financial sector to manufacturing, government, and individual mobile devices.

Implementation of cutting-edge cybersecurity management tools remains out of reach, for most institutions, with more than 70% of them allocating less resources on cyber risk. It is therefore imperative that affordable, effective solutions are made available.

Ms. Kaimba further explained that the partnership with the Global Cyber Alliance will provide more affordable tools to help cut losses caused by cyber criminals as the two organizations use the benefit of insights generated from Serianu research and its local market knowledge to deploy the most suitable modern cybersecurity management tools.

Terry Wilson, Executive Director, EU & Africa, said, “It is a privilege for GCA to collaborate with Brencil and her team at Serianu. Our key joint mission is to enhance cybersecurity hygiene and mitigate known cyber threats within SMEs in Africa.”