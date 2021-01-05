Shares

Smartphone brand, vivo, has announced the launch of its latest premium device, the vivo V20, retailing at Ksh.45,999 in Kenya.

The smartphone was made available for pre-order late last year, with an aim to provide high quality photography and videography solutions.

The device comes with a 44 MP autofocus front camera with slow motion feature, which is optimal for a wide range of user scenarios like taking vlogs, and a 64 MP front camera.

In line with the brand’s slogan Be The Focus, vivo V20 also comes with a sleek design and superior camera qualities of photo sharpening and high video quality for mobile subject tracking, with the ability to shoot up to 4 thousand selfie videos.

“vivo always innovates with the consumer in mind. Guided by our deep insights into consumer needs, we developed the V20 to provide leading camera technology packed in a sleek, but affordable, device. The V20 is ideal for young consumers who like to take regular photos and record life’s shiny moments, while the trendy design makes it a perfect accessory for their lifestyles,” said vivo Kenya Brand Manager Mr. James Irungu.

vivo V20 specifications;

Body dimensions: 161.3 x 74.2 x 7.4 mm (6.35 x 2.92 x 0.29 in)

Weight: 171 g (6.03 oz)

Build: Glass front, glass back

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display: AMOLED

Size: 6.44 inches, 100.1 cm2

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, Funtouch 11

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)

Memory card slot:microSDXC (dedicated slot)

Internal storage: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

Main camera: Triple 64 MP

26mm (wide)

8 MP 16mm (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama

Selfie camera: Single 44 MP

f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR

Sensor: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable, Fast charging

Colors: Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata