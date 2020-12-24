Shares

Showmax Kenya has announced that their subscribers will get 25% off Showmax Pro if they pay for their subscription using their Mastercard or Visa card.

Showmax Pro is a new service available for Showmax subscribers in Africa that bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

The special offer is also available for Showmax users in Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda and will run until 10 January 2021.

How to get this deal

New subscribers

Go www.showmax.com, sign up and use your Mastercard or Visa card as your payment method.

Existing subscribers

Log in to your Showmax account

Go to My Account > Manage Subscription and add your Mastercard or Visa card as your payment method.

This offer is associated with a 25% discount on Showmax Service monthly subscription prices within the discount period and will be applied as follows:

Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile monthly subscription plans during the discount period applies to recurring payments only.

Showmax Pro subscription: Full price: Ksh.2,100.00 per month, discounted price: Ksh.1,575.00 (25% discount).

Showmax Pro Mobile subscription: Full price: Ksh.1,050.00 pm, Discounted price: Ksh.787.00 per month (25% discount).

The terms and conditions apply to the Mastercard and Visa Showmax Pro Special Offer.

These Mastercard and Visa Showmax Pro Special Offer terms are supplementary to Showmax terms and conditions – Global and apply to the use of the Showmax Service together with these Mastercard and Visa Showmax Pro Special Offer terms that govern the use of the Mastercard and Visa Showmax Pro Special Offer and will apply for the duration of the Promo Period and Discount Period.