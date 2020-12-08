Shares

Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) in partnership with the Ministry of Education, The Embassy of Ireland and BLAZE by Safaricom has announced the date for the 3rd annual National Science and Technology Exhibition for secondary school students.

This year’s exhibition will be held virtually from Tuesday 8th December, with 64 projects by 120 students from 22 counties set to be showcased on the YSK website. The exhibition will be opened by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, YSK’s Patron, and will culminate in a virtual award ceremony on Friday 11th December 2020.

The exhibition follows a hugely successful online adaptation of YSK’s outreach and mentorship programme that reached over 31,000 students from all 47 counties.

Young Scientists Kenya is a unique platform for young people to demonstrate their innovation and showcase their scientific talents. The National Exhibition is part of YSK’s mandate to spur innovation among students in Kenya and complements the Ministry of Education’s annual Kenya Science and Engineering Fair (KSEF).

“The theme of this year’s exhibition is ‘Using STEM to Strengthen Our Resilience’. I look forward to an exciting pioneer virtual exhibition featuring imaginative projects from Kenya’s budding scientists,” said Dr. Kevit Desai, Principal Secretary, State Department of East African Community (EAC), Ministry of EAC and Chairperson of the YSK Board.

BLAZE by Safaricom, which has been a partner of YSK since 2017, has sponsored this year’s edition to the tune of Ksh. 1.9 million. BLAZE has also supported the exhibition with Ksh. 650,000 worth of airtime and will award the first and second students in each category with a handset and headphones respectively.

“Safaricom is celebrating 20 years of transforming lives and by supporting YSK, we seek to inspire our young people to go beyond what is thought possible and come up with innovations that will solve everyday problems in a sustainable way,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

The winning team will not only receive a cash award and the Young Scientists of the Year Trophy, but also get a chance to participate virtually in the BT-Young Scientists and Technology Exhibition from 6th – 9th January 2021. The runners up will receive the Young Scientists Kenya Runners Up trophy and a cash award.

“Young Scientists Ireland has been running for more than 50 years and has helped transform Ireland into a knowledge-based economy and a leader in innovation. We are delighted to share our experience with Kenya, help embed STEM skills in schools and contribute to building the country’s vibrant innovation culture,” said Fionnuala Quinlan, Ambassador of Ireland to Kenya.

In 2019, Iyad Taher and Tanvi Hirani from SCLP Samaj School emerged winners with a project on a Universal Healthcare system that sought to enable the government and relevant agencies solve health-related challenges in the country.