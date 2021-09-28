Shares

Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) has received a Ksh. 9 million boost from BLAZE by Safaricom ahead of its 4th Annual National Science and Technology Exhibition for secondary school students.

This year’s exhibition will be conducted virtually from 5th to 8th October 2021 and follows a successful online adaptation of YSK’s outreach and mentorship programme. The exhibition will feature 111 projects by 214 students from 30 counties, an increase compared to last year’s edition that featured 64 projects by 122 students from 21 counties.

“We recognize that in today’s world, science has helped us solve some of the most monumental societal challenges while creating opportunities that were unimaginable a few years ago. By partnering with YSK, we are keen to change perceptions and make STEM courses more attractive for young people to pursue,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

BLAZE by Safaricom will also provide Ksh. 750,000 worth of airtime and award each of the two overall winners with smartphones, while students in second and third positions will each receive headphones.

Also speaking on the Safaricom sponsorship, Loise Kinyanjui, YSK Executive Director said, “The theme of this year’s exhibition is ‘Securing Our Future with STEM’. We are pleased with the diversity of projects we have received from all corners of the country. Through the generous support from Safaricom, we have put significant effort into inclusivity and ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Young Scientists Kenya is a unique platform for young people to demonstrate their innovation and showcase their scientific talents. Since 2018, YSK has reached over 100,000 students from all 47 counties through its outreach programme.

The National Exhibition is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Embassy of Ireland and BLAZE by Safaricom.