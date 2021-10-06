Shares

The 2021 edition of the annual four-day National Science and Technology Exhibition for Secondary school students has officially kicked off. The Exhibition was opened by Young Scientists Kenya (YSK) in partnership with the Ministry of Education, The Embassy of Ireland and BLAZE by Safaricom.

BLAZE by Safaricom has sponsored the Exhibition event with a Ksh. 9 million sponsorship as well as Ksh. 750,000 worth of airtime. BLAZE will also award the overall winners with smartphones, while students in second and third positions will each receive headphones.

The exhibition was officially opened by H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta and will showcase 111 entries by 214 students from 30 counties via YSK’s online platform. Thanks to the online adaptation of YSK’s outreach and mentorship program, the exhibition has reached over 100,000 students from all 47 counties since 2018.

Speaking at the opening of the Exhibition, Loise Kinyanjui, YSK Executive Director said, “The theme of this year’s exhibition is Securing Our Future with STEM, as we have put significant effort into inclusivity and ensuring that no one is left behind. We are pleased with the diversity of the projects received from across the country, and I look forward to an exciting virtual exhibition that will showcase the talent and creativity of Kenya’s budding scientists.”

The exhibition, which closes on Friday 8th October, will see overall winners take home Ksh. 50,000 each, with runners up taking home Ksh. 40,000 and smartphones from Safaricom. Overall winners will also receive scholarships from Strathmore University.

Students will compete in four category awards, with winning students set to receive Ksh. 30,000 each, while the first and second runners up will receive Ksh. 20,000 and Ksh. 10,000 respectively. The categories are Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Technology, Biological and Ecological Sciences and Social and Behavioral Sciences.