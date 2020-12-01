Shares

Safaricom Foundation has invested Ksh. 13 Million in the renovation and equipping of the maternal and child health services unit at the King Fahad Referral Hospital in Lamu county.

In the past, the hospital used to refer pregnant women who needed critical care services to Mombasa but it now has a 10-bed capacity high dependency unit equipped with oxygen piping and patient-monitoring equipment in addition to renovated floors, walls and ceilings. Also, the newborn unit was also renovated and fully equipped to cater for pre-term babies and critically ill infants.

Since the launch of its Maternal and Child Health Programme in Lamu county last year, Safaricom Foundation has invested Ksh. 20.2 Million towards the construction and equipping of facilities in Witu, Faza and Mpeketoni to increase access to maternal health services.

Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation, had this to say, “An average of 4,000 women depend on this facility. With such a wide catchment, it is imperative that the hospital can offer quality services that meet the demands of its patients, which is why we made the investment here.”