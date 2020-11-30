Shares

Blaze by Safaricom has today kicked off a two day virtual career and skills fair among youth aged between 18 and 26 years. The two day career fair to educate & empower youth on Entrepreneurship, Personal Branding, Mental Health, Data Science and Future of Work

The two day career fair will be held virtually due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims at engaging, educating and empowering young Kenyans across the country by training them on career development, entrepreneurial skills, personal development and networking skills.

“We are using Blaze by Safaricom’s Be Your Own Boss platform to train the youth on diverse aspects of career-development. Investing in the skills of our young people is vital to our socio-economic fortunes now and in the future. The youth are vibrant on the digital space, which presents us with an opportunity to engage and equip them with skills that are needed for productive and successful careers,” said Paul Kasimu, Chief Human Resources Officer, Safaricom.

Attendees will get an opportunity to engage and learn from various professionals and Safaricom employees including Rita Okuthe, Chairperson of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Ltd, Dr. Caroline Vundi of Nairobi Hospital and Dr. Kagonyi Awori, afro-centric designer and researcher, among others.

As part of Safaricom’s Twende Tukiuke campaign, the career fair seeks to challenge the youth to go beyond what is thought possible and achieve their dreams. It will be live on Blaze Kenya’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages and is designed for youth who are starting their careers, looking to upskill themselves, make career shifts, venture into entrepreneurship or position themselves for a digital workplace.

The fair will focus on topics such as Entrepreneurship, Personal Branding, Mental Health, Data Science, Women in Technology and The Future of Work.