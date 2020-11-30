Shares

Basco Paints has announced that it has relaunched its Zawadika Na Marangi program to enable painters redeem loyalty points for cash.

The initiative has been relaunched to assist painters to be able to survive as the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country.

The initiative can be through the Mobile APP and USSD Platforms whereby painters using Android phones can now download Zawadika Na Marangi app from the Google play store or dial *338# on any phone with Safaricom connection to register. They can then be rewarded with points for any purchase of Duracoat products which they can redeem via Mpesa to boost their financial well being.

“We at Basco acknowledge the significant role painters play in our business as they are important partners in our value chain and therefore, we want to mitigate their financial burden by urging them to enroll more in this program and earn points which they can transform into mobile money to use during these tough times” Basco Paints Managing Director Kamlesh Shah explained.

The MD said the initiative will apply to over 80,000 painters countrywide who are registered with Zawadika na Marangi program, as they will be able to use their virtual cash (loyalty points) to redeem for Safaricom M-pesa.

The painters will also be able to redeem from as low as Ksh. 800 to pay for their utility bills and airtime. This will come as a reprieve for thousands of painters who are likely to experience tough times as many people switch to shopping for basic needs for fear of uncertainty over the surge of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Basco paints run a number of programmes to equip painters with skills. This includes Duracoat Expert Training Centre, an intensive course for individuals who are interested in becoming experts in the painting field. The training comprises of both practical and a theory session as part of its corporate initiative to empower people lives through paint.

Basco Paints was established in 1976 and has grown into one of the leading paint manufacturers in the Eastern Africa region. It has a wide range of paints that are aimed both at the consumer decorative paint market as well as the industrial market. The Company has set a high target for itself to be The Preferred Solution Providers in the Industry today.