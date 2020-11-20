Shares

RUBiS Energy Kenya has partnered with the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BSAK) to provide its members with access quality to fuel, liquefied petroleum gas and lubricants at discounted prices.

BSAK members will also enjoy further discounts on motorcycle oil – K-Lube 4T. They will also be provided with protective equipment such as reflective jackets to promote road safety for the members and regular training on defensive riding and road safety.

The Boda Boda industry is emerging as one of the biggest drivers of the Kenyan economy, with over 1.4 million operators generating Ksh. 980 Million a day which explains the partnership. Discounts extended to BSAK members will be channelled to the Boda Boda Investment Scheme that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

RUBiS Energy Kenya General Manager – Mr. Martin Kimani, had this to say, “Members of BSAK will be issued with a RUBIS Card to enhance members’ fuelling experience and save with every litre of petroleum product purchased. Discounts will be treated as rebates and deposited into the nominated savings account for every respective member with every purchase at the stations. This gives RUBiS Energy Kenya the opportunity to capture Boda Boda market with meaningful deals that will positively improve the social and economic wellbeing of the operators.”