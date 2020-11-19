Shares

Huawei Mobile has announced that it will launch the Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch in the Kenyan market soon. The new device will join other Huawei smartwatches in the market that include the Huawei Band series, Huawei GT2 and the Huawei GT2 pro.

Speaking of the soon to be launched smartwatch, Country Head Jim Zhujie said, “With the wide variety of smart devices surrounding us today, we live in a connected digital era. Apart from the smart phones, which act as a nexus point, one of the most popular smart devices seen with people are in fact smart wearables. Modern smart wearables have woven themselves ever so deep into our daily lives, serving primarily as an extension of our smartphones. However, a key feature of these wearables in fact lies in their health and fitness tracking capabilities. With today’s world having everyone more concerned about their well-being, it’s no surprise that everyone wants to keep track of major health indicators.

The Huawei Watch Fit supports 96 workout modes with advanced data tracking which ranges from 11 professional workout modes that cover exercise types such as running, walking, cycling, and swimming. It also has a further 85 workout modes including fitness training, dancing, ball games, water sports, winter sports, and extreme sports.

It also comes with sensors that track your sleep, heart rate, breathing, and a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels.

Huawei Watch Fit Specifications

Dimensions: 1.81 x 1.18 x 0.42 inches

Weight: 21 grams

Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

Screen: 1.64 inches, 7.7 cm2 (~56.1% screen-to-body ratio)

OS: Huawei wearable platform

Internal storage: 4GB

Other features: Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, SpO2, GPS

Battery: Li-Ion, non-removable

Colours: Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, and Mint Green