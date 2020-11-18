Shares

WorldRemit, a global digital money transfer service, has launched an entrepreneurship program in Kenya as well as in Nigeria, Ghana, and Zimbabwe.

The program will focus on empowering 50 entrepreneurs each, from the four African countries with business booster packs and a digital business training course to help the program participants develop the required skills to scale and run their businesses successfully.

The training model to be used was developed and will be delivered in partnership with The Nest, a pan-African tech incubation hub reaching entrepreneurs from all sectors, domains and industries across the continent.

Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, businesses have experienced significant setbacks and many entrepreneurs have taken a hit. These entrepreneurs control the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) landscape, that have made significant contributions to the growth of the African economy especially through the creation of jobs. Today, WorldRemit is kickstarting this significant investment to support and empower these small businesses to grow their businesses.

To participate, WorldRemit customers from around the world are encouraged to send a minimum of £50 (or its equivalent value in their local currency) to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya or Zimbabwe between 2nd November and 31st December 2020.

Winners will be chosen through a draw to nominate the budding entrepreneurs living in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Zimbabwe. The nominated entrepreneurs will receive the WorldRemit Business Booster pack, as well as access to the digital training course.

The program will run November 2020 till the end of January 2021, if you are interested click here to apply.