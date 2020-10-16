Shares

Bolt, will be celebrating the heroes who have been on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 during Mashujaa Day in an initiative dubbed #BoltHeroesDay.

The celebration day has been initiated to honor, appreciate and celebrate individuals for making selfless decisions in the fight against COVID-19 and for their relentless and altruistic acts of service to humanity and to their communities during the pandemic.

To take part, individuals following Bolt social media pages will be able to honor a hero or heroine by nominating them in honor of Mashujaa Day. This could be their mum, a person they admire in business, someone doing something to make lives better or someone positively touching a life in any shape or form.

Those who will be nominated and thereafter emerge as the winners will be able to walk away with a month’s worth of ride credits and a Bolt Heroes hamper fit only for heroes.

Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager at Bolt, had this to say, “The gallant acts of these individuals have been lifesaving and heroic during this pandemic. They have selflessly offered services to the people while putting theirs on the frontline either as drivers, delivery persons, essential workers or by offering any other services that left a mark of hope. We therefore join the country to celebrate these noble acts of humility, contributing to the socio-economics and national progress of a society.”