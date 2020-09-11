Shares

Huawei Technologies has lit its office building in Kenya to commemorate for the UN International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

The technology company has collaborated with Education for All Foundation, UNCESCO & UNICEF on raising social awareness on the importance of safeguard education in armed conflict across the world. In Kenya, Huawei has been lighting up its office building in white colour from September 8th to 10th in response to the September 9th UN International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

Huawei has always attached great importance to boost education wherever it operates. As Huawei’s CEO, Ren Zhengfei, emphasized, strong education is the foundation of a country’s prosperous future. Huawei strongly supports this international day to draw more international attention to those children who don’t have proper access to education due to conflicts.

The September 9th International Day to Protect Education from Attack was established by a unanimous decision of the UN General Assembly, calling on UNESCO and UNICEF to raise awareness of the plight of millions of children living in countries affected by conflict. The resolution proclaiming the Day was presented by the State of Qatar and co-sponsored by 62 countries.

Around the world, attacks on children continue unabated, as warring parties flout one of the most basic rules of war: the protection of children. The protracted nature of conflicts today is affecting the futures of entire generations of children. Without access to education, a generation of children living in conflict will grow up without the skills they need to contribute to their countries and economies, exacerbating the already desperate situation for millions of children and their families. A child’s right to education cannot be safeguarded in conflict zones without education itself being protected. Education can be a life-saver. Out of school, children are easy targets of abuse, exploitation and recruitment by armed forces and groups. School should provide a safe space where children can be protected from threats and crises. It is also a critical step to breaking the cycle of crisis and reduces the likelihood of future conflicts.

In the virtual event organized on September 9th International Day to Protect Education from Attack, world-renown figures in public and private sectors, such as Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Education Above All Foundation and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate, Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General United Nations, etc. have joined hands together to mark the International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

Huawei Kenya CEO Mr Will Meng commended the initiative he stated “We strongly support the International Day to Protect Education from Attack. We took this opportunity to cast a spotlight on this issue by lighting up our Kenya office”