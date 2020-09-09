Shares

Telkom Kenya has announced that it has launched the Kaduda T-Smart entry level smartphone in Kenya in a bid to make phones more affordable for customers.

The company plans to launch the Kaduda 4G Phone Series, the latest instalment in the Kaduda series that premiered successfully with Kaduda 1, the Kaduda Selfie and the Kaduda Smart. The Kaduda series are smart feature phones retailing at accessible price points which enable more customers to access the Internet.

The first of Kaduda 4G Phone Series is the T-Smart which will retail at Ksh. 3,100. The T-Smart will be available in all Telkom shops countrywide from today. It runs on KaiOS Technology (KaiOS is part-owned by Google) that supports smart-phone applications like Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube. The T-Smart will help address the growing demand for competitively-priced Internet-enabled devices. T-Smart will enable users to access the Internet via Wi-Fi and 3G/4G/LTE.

Steve Okeyo, Telkom’s Managing Director for Consumer had this to say at the launch “The Kaduda 4G is a significant upgrade in the Kaduda series that will allow more of our customers to have access to additional features and applications not seen in the previous devices.”

A current Telkom customer who purchases the T-Smart will receive a free daily introductory bundle of 100 MB of Data to browse the Internet. They will also receive another free 100 MB of Data to access WhatsApp as well as another free 100 MB of Data to access Facebook. 100 minutes to call within the Telkom network also form part of this bundled offering, which will be renewed daily for a whole one month.

New Telkom customers who purchase the T-Smart, and top-up their line with KSh 50 or more, will receive free 50 MB of Data to browse the Internet, another free 50 MB of Data to access WhatsApp and free 50 minutes of call within the Telkom network, daily, for the first 30 days. This offer will be replicated in the second month should the first-time subscriber maintain a top-up of Ksh. 100. The same free offer will also be extended to the subscriber’s third month on the network, if they top-up another Ksh. 100 or more.

Telkom Kenya recently announced that it has restructured its business with an aim of enhancing customer experience and enabling the telco to partner more strategically with like-minded entities to grow its business.