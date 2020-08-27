Shares

Telkom Kenya has announced that it has restructured its business in order better serve its customers and to grow its business in Kenya.

In this new journey, Telkom intends to sharpen its efficiencies, with respect to service provision and overall customer experience. It will also enable them to partner more strategically with like-minded entities. In this new path, Telkom has promised that there will be no loss of jobs as a result of this business restructuring and instead will create new career growth opportunities.

Telkom Kenya’s new focus areas include:

To better position our infrastructure asset base and services, to drive digital transformation within the Consumer, SME, Corporate and Public sectors, to enable them become smart entities.

To create a future smart landing hub for the majority of sub-marine cables in the region as we continue to provide connectivity to all data, entering and exiting Kenya.

Bridging the consumer digital divide; connecting the unconnected through the expansion of our 4G/LTE network, as well as through cutting-edge technologies such as Google Loon.

Up-skilling our employees to be future-fit, to serve the evolving needs of our customers.

The structure of the telcos business has now changed and it has changed its units in the following way and its heads are also below:

Previous Service Delivery Unit New Service Delivery Unit Business Lead Mobile Telkom Consumer MD Telkom Consumer Steve OKEYO Enterprise Telkom Digital MD Telkom Digital Kris SENANU Carrier Wholesale & Cloud (Part of Telkom Digital) Chief Wholesale & Cloud Officer Kebaso G. MOKOGI

The new delivery units within Telkom Kenya will work in the following way;

1. Telkom Consumer

Data: Investing in innovative technologies that will enable faster scaling of our network and services, realising better customer experience.

Financial Services: Telkom will enhance its financial services offering, to be reflective of current customer demands, with respect to increased security, simplicity, availability and reliability.

Partnerships: Telkom will work with developers and other technology solution entities to deploy services and solutions that will address current and future consumer needs/ trends.

Digitization of products and customer service channels, to simplify the customer journey.

2. Telkom Digital