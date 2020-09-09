Shares

Dr. James Mwangi, Group Managing Director and CEO of Equity Group Holdings Plc has won the prestigious 2020 Oslo Business for Peace Award which is also described as the “Nobel Prize for Business.”

The Award is conferred annually to exceptional individuals who exemplify their outstanding `business worthy’ initiatives ethically by creating economic and societal value. It is the highest global distinction given to a business leader to celebrate their efforts at promoting peace and prosperity for the greater good of society through their everyday business activities.

It was founded to provide the honourees with a platform to share their business wisdom with the world and to help other leaders to understand how ethical and responsible business can contribute to building trust, stability and peace. It also seeks to promote the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 8: helping to achieve sustained, sustainable and inclusive growth and decent work for all.

The honourees are chosen by an Award Committee consisting of past Nobel Prize winners in Peace and Economics. Current committee members are: Ouided Bouchamaoui (Tunisia), Leymah Gbowee (Liberia), Finn Kydland (Norway), and Eric Maskin (USA).

Dr. Mwangi was chosen alongside two other global leaders, Joji Felicitas Pantoja, Co-founder of Coffee for Peace in the Philippines, and Marc Benioff in the US, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. The selection process was done by an independent Award Committee of Nobel Laureates in Peace and Economics.

Previous winners for the award include Richard Branson of the Virgin Group who is inspired by a love of humanity and a desire for superior solutions that has made him an effective and beneficial voice, in many fields; Marilyn Carlson Nelson of Carlson Companies; Paul Polman (formerly) of Unilever and Elon Musk Founder, CEO of Tesla and lead designer of SpaceX among others.

Dr. Mwangi had this to say, “I dedicate this award to our staff and to the millions of our customers who have continuously inspired us by trusting and believing in our common purpose and dream, that together we can solve our problems by seeking innovative solutions anchored on shared value and prosperity. By walking with us, they have demonstrated resilience in pursuing their dreams and have emerged winners by improving their lives and livelihoods and bringing joy and happiness to their families and communities.”