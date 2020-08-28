Shares

The Africa Telecommunication Union (ATU) has launched a competition to identify and support developers who have created apps to combat COVID-19. The competition will be supported by Huawei as the title sponsor.

The competition, dubbed the ATU Africa Innovations Challenge 2020, is designed to identify and support young African innovators who have developed mobile applications that will help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and possibly other crisis situations in Africa in the future.

The top prize in the competition is Ksh. 500,000 (USD 5000) and they will also receive support in terms of mentorship and partnership programmes.

The launch event whose discussion centered on the theme: How Africa Can Stay above the Impact of COVID-19 through Innovation; brought together a number of innovators, ICT Ministries and regulators, the academia and ICT organizations.

Speaking also during the launch event, Chief Guest Hon S.E.M. Mamadou SANOGO, Minister of Communication, Digital Economy, Post, Information and Communication Technologies, Côte d’Ivoire reiterated the need and urgency to do everything possible to support the fight against COVID-19 including through such initiatives as the Africa Innovations Challenge. “Innovation has become the key differentiating element that can give economic opportunities to our young people” he said.

Vice-President of Public Relations for Huawei Northern Africa Region, Loïse Tamalgo who was also part of the event underscored the value of innovative approaches towards growth in the continent as well as the company’s dedication to investing in talent development. “We are looking forward to working with ATU to bring out the creativity and entrepreneurship residing in the African youth,” he said.

The ATU innovation challenge is an initiative that seeks to provide both short and long-term solutions and opportunities to the African Youth. The competition promotes the idea that the ability for countries readiness for digital solutions which could significantly help address challenges that they are facing.

To participate in the competition, African developers should register at atuuat.africa/africa-innovation-challenge. Applications to the competition close on 14th September 2020.