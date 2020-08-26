Shares

vivo Smartphone has announced that its newest smartphone, the vivo Y30, is now available exclusively on Jumia at Ksh. 16,999.

The vivo Y30 is the latest Y series device to be launched in the Kenyan market.

“The partnership with JUMIA today cements our commitment to bring our customers a wide range of choices that will see them enjoy the best and premium mobile phones at the most affordable prices. We are aiming to offer more options of smartphones with high-quality standard and comprehensive functionality through JUMIA to fulfill the increasing demand of Kenyan consumers” said Mr. Arthur Xian, vivo Kenya CEO.

The newly launched vivo Y30 device features a 6.47-inch HD+ LCD Ultra O Screen, 5000 mAh battery, the latest and rich funtouchOS 10 running on android 10.

Other features of the phone include 4GB RAM + 128GB storage that enables smooth and speedy operations of the device. For the rear camera, the phone has an AI quad-camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with 120-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with 4cm focal length and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the vivo Y30 is fitted with AI enabled 8-megapixel f/2.05 aperture lens.

The device will be available in two variant colors in the Kenyan market, the Emerald Black and the Moonstone White and can be purchased on Jumia via jumia.co.ke/vivo-kenya-official-store.

vivo Y30 Key Specifications

Screen: 6.47 inch, 1560 by 720 HD+ LCD Ultra O Screen

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Internal storage: 128 GB

Selfie camera: 8-megapixel f/2.05 aperture front camera

Main camera: 13MP f/2.2, 8MP f/2.2, 2MP f/2.4 and 2MP f/2.4 AI Quad Cameras.

Fingerprint: Rear fingerprint scanning

Battery: 5,000 mAh 10W long lasting battery

OS: Latest Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10