Shares

In the first episode of the Wamathai Podcast, I hosted digital content creator Mwende Ngao for a conversation on the issue of online violence that women face in Kenya.

The situation currently is that women face perpetual violence online and we discussed the various forms of violence and what women can do to protect themselves.

You can listen to the podcast below.

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify here: spotify.com/show/3fssIwVGbocp8lNU0A43ep.