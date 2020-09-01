Shares

In the third episode of the Wamathai podcast, I interviewed contemporary artist Wambui Kamiru-Collymore on her creative journey & her thoughts on the art industry in Kenya.

The art industry has undergone a metamorphosis in recent years but challenges still persist. Wambui, as a installation artist, has had a lot of experience in the industry.

Her exhibitions include:

2019: Wakariru, One – Off Contemporary Art Gallery Pop-Up Space, Nairobi – Kenya

2015: Your Name Betrays You, Kuona Trust Gallery, Nairobi – Kenya

2014: Who I Am, Who We Are: Mapping The Kenyan Identity

2013: Harambee63, Kuona Trust Gallery, Nairobi – Kenya

This podcast was recorded at SemaBox (https://semabox.barazalab.com).

Our conversation is available below:

The podcast is also available on the following platforms:

1. breaker.audio/wamathai

2. overcast.fm/itunes1528970718/wamathai

3. pocketcasts/vxq0m4na

4. radiopublic.com/wamathai-G1PrlE

5. spotify.com/show/3fssIwVGbocp8lNU0A43ep