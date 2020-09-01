In the third episode of the Wamathai podcast, I interviewed contemporary artist Wambui Kamiru-Collymore on her creative journey & her thoughts on the art industry in Kenya.
The art industry has undergone a metamorphosis in recent years but challenges still persist. Wambui, as a installation artist, has had a lot of experience in the industry.
Her exhibitions include:
- 2019: Wakariru, One – Off Contemporary Art Gallery Pop-Up Space, Nairobi – Kenya
- 2015: Your Name Betrays You, Kuona Trust Gallery, Nairobi – Kenya
- 2014: Who I Am, Who We Are: Mapping The Kenyan Identity
- 2013: Harambee63, Kuona Trust Gallery, Nairobi – Kenya
This podcast was recorded at SemaBox (https://semabox.barazalab.com).
Our conversation is available below:
The podcast is also available on the following platforms:
2. overcast.fm/itunes1528970718/wamathai
4. radiopublic.com/wamathai-G1PrlE
5. spotify.com/show/3fssIwVGbocp8lNU0A43ep