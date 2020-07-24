Shares

The coronavirus pandemic may have cost the world a good chunk of the year but it’s not too late to try and make the most out of it. A majority of us had to put a lot of things, including our hobbies, on hold which have taken a toll on our mental and physical well being. And after spending a couple of months in lock down, we all deserve a change of environment if only for a few hours. As the county borders re-open and businesses return to “normal” operations, there are a few options for outdoor activities to do in the city.

Here are some fun things to do in Nairobi while social distancing.

Staycation At An Airbnb

One way to change your environment is to pack a bag and book a nice Airbnb for yourself or with your special one. Since Airbnbs are mainly furnished rental apartments, they offer a more private and cozy stay that feels like home. While there, you have little interaction with outsiders thus ensuring social distancing. Additionally, Airbnbs cater to all budgets, from luxury to affordable, without compromising on quality. For as little as Ksh 5,000, you can book a decent Airbnb in the heart of Nairobi.

It’s the small joys. Staycation at a serviced appartment and brought my sister along ♥️ pic.twitter.com/MVE4jCslYL — Mwende Ngao (@mwendesusu) July 22, 2020

Game Drive At Nairobi National Park

If nature and the outdoors are your thing, then the Nairobi National Park is the place to go. The wildlife and beautiful scenery will definitely lift your mood as you drive around the park with the city skyline in the background. Though it’s preferable to self-drive during these times, you can still book a trip with a tour company who’ll ensure the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of coronavirus. However, before you are allowed to enter the park, every visitor must have a mask, sanitize and undergo a temperature test. Some tour companies are offering the game drives at Ksh. 9,000 (Ksh 1,500 per person) for a van tour or Ksh. 12,000 (Ksh 2,000 per person) for a Land Cruiser tour.

Road Trip Around Nairobi

Turn that lazy Sunday into a thrilling road trip around the city. This may be one of the most exciting things to do in Nairobi while maintaining social distancing. Nairobi is a hotbed for hidden gems and this is the perfect time to discover them. With ample time to kill and a spirit of adventure, a road trip around the city could be more rewarding than you think. Additionally, the brief change in environment could do your mental well-being some good.

Workout At Karura Forest

Many people have experienced mental health issues like depression and anxiety as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Exercising is a great way to counter these effects. When combined with nature, exercising can be turned into a fun activity. One of the best places to visit for a fun workout is Karura Forest. The vast acres of forestry provide a serene environment for jogging, bike riding, nature walks, and yoga.

Shop At Village Market

Village Market is one of the oldest shopping malls in the city with a wide variety of stores to suit different lifestyles. From collectible antics to Maasai jewelry and high-end to affordable, this mall offers a delightful shopping experience that will leave you craving for more. As many businesses have taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic and some have been forced to close down, shopping at your favourite stores could help keep the surviving ones afloat.

Picnic At The Arboretum

The coronavirus has certainly made us appreciate the simple things in life like a picnic date. This has been a go-to option for couples looking for some romance while maintaining social distancing. Located 2KM from the CBD, The Arboretum is perfect for a picnic date with a partner or family. There are lots of open spaces to setup and enjoy the outdoors while social distancing.