Nairobi residents are raising the alarm over a surge in violent robberies in the Central Business District (CBD). The period between late August and early September 2025 has seen an escalation in brazen criminal activity, with authorities and citizens urged to exercise extreme caution.
Citizens have identified five specific hotspots where these incidents are most prevalent. These areas, located within the heart of the city, have become notorious for a new wave of attacks.
The identified robbery hotspots are:
- Tom Mboya Street: A busy thoroughfare known for its high foot traffic, making it a prime target for criminals.
- Kimathi Street: A central location that, despite its usually vibrant atmosphere, is now seeing an increase in security concerns.
- National Archives area: This historical and cultural landmark has also become a site of criminal activity, surprising many residents.
- OTC (Old Taxi Centre): A key transport hub where the convergence of people and vehicles creates a vulnerable environment.
- Ronald Ngala Street: Another bustling street where pedestrians are being targeted by opportunistic robbers.
The nature of these robberies is particularly alarming. Criminals are reportedly not only using knives but are also resorting to extreme and disturbing tactics to intimidate their victims. Reports indicate that some robbers are threatening to inject victims with syringes or even smearing human feces on those who resist their demands.
Residents are advised to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially when passing through these identified hotspots. Authorities are being called upon to increase police presence and patrols in the CBD to curb the escalating violence and ensure the safety of Nairobi’s citizens.