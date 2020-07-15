Shares

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya has partnered with AMREF Flying Doctors, to offer emergency medical evacuation service to Bank’s clients at discounted rates. The partnership is timely as it comes during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Among the benefits the partnership will afford the Bank’s clients is a negotiated pricing on the AMREF Flying Doctors flagship subscription product – Maisha Air Ambulance Plan which will cost between KShs 2, 000 and KShs 24, 000 per annum based on the number of countries in the cover.

Other benefits include access to 24-hour medical helpline from anywhere within the region for medical advice, unlimited evacuation flights per year for medical emergencies. Also, unlimited ground ambulance transfers within Kenya, wide coverage of medical evacuation in countries such as Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan & Ethiopia, and direct contact with AMREF Flying Doctors the medical professionals without having to go through a third party.

The Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Kairiuki Ngari, had this to say, “The period before getting medical attention in an emergency is crucial, and more so during a pandemic like this one. As a bank we wouldn’t like to see our clients exposed beyond what they can be able to manage. AMREF Flying Doctors is a reliable emergency medical evacuation company for many years and we have chosen them as a partner to fulfil that need for our clients.”