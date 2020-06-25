Shares

The COVID-19 Fund Board flagged off the first consignment of locally manufactured PPEs to public hospitals in Kenya. This was in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Equity Group Foundation (EGF).

The Board through its Health and Procurement Committees is coordinating the sourcing, quality assurance and distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for frontline health care workers at designated COVID-19 management hospitals.

The first consignment valued at Kshs. 237, 218,300 includes 100,250 disposable gowns, 550,000 surgical masks, 54,000 N95 respirator masks, 5,400 protective goggles, 1,000,000 nitrile gloves, 5,400 face shields, 54,000 head/hair covers, 45,000 disposable medical scrubs, 45,000 shoe covers, and 1000 gumboots.

The Health Committee has created facility-based liaison committees in each of the 68 (number of participating facilities increased in the latest list from MoH participating public hospitals across all counties to coordinate the receipt of and ensure the rational use of PPEs as guided by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health protocols, and reporting back on a regular basis to the Health Technical Working Group. The facility-based committees are comprised of seven persons: a medical doctor who is a member of the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) and/or Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), the Kenya Clinical Officers’ Association (KCOA), National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK), Hospitals Stores-in-Charge, Hospital Administrations Representatives, Equity Group Foundation Representative. At least one of these members will be a youth and gender balance observed.

To guarantee timely and secure delivery of the PPEs across the country, the committee has partnered with Fargo Courier, an independent logistics service provider, to provide a consolidated logistics solution with end-to-end visibility, from the receipt of PPEs in warehouses to the execution of last mile delivery to the hospitals, thus ensuring effective controls and complete transparency.

Dr. James Mwangi, who Chairs the Health Committee of the COVID-19 Fund Board, had this to say, “Today we witness the benefit of working together in synergy to protect our health care workers. By coming together to provide PPEs this initiative has allowed for economies of scale, proper identification of the national priorities for PPEs and guarantees efficient and effective coordination while eliminating duplication of efforts in the provision of PPEs for public health care workers in the country.”