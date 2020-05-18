Safaricom Foundation has partnered with Red Cross to aid those affected by floods

Shares

Safaricom Foundation has partnered with Red Cross to aid people affected by floods in Homabay, Kisumu, Siaya and Busia counties.

Under the initiative, the close to 105,000 people affected by floods will receive kits worth Ksh. 14.7 Million. The kit includes basic household essentials, reusable face masks and three months’ supply of sanitary towels. The household essential kit includes Tarpaulins, a Kitchen set, Blankets, Jerricans Sleeping mats, Soap, Mosquito nets and an easy-to-use water disinfectant.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the floods have displaced at least 34,000 households and there are about 196 camps, largely schools and churches, where the displaced families are staying.

Joseph Ogutu, Safaricom Foundation Chairman, had this to say, “It is distressing that at a time when we are working towards curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are faced with a new crisis that has left thousands of people displaced and at risk of contracting not only the Coronavirus but also malaria, pneumonia and other water borne diseases. Therefore, we have partnered with Kenya Red Cross, just as we have done in the past during times of natural disasters, to support them in their endeavors to save those affected by floods.”