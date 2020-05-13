Little launches in Nyeri and Eldoret

Shares

Kenyan leading ride-hailing company Little has launched operations in Eldoret and Nyeri bringing its on demand cab service in these regions.

The residents of these two towns can now request for a ride either using the Little app (iOS and Android), dialing *826# or through WhatsApp messenger and enjoy the ride at a rate of Ksh. 27 per KM.

“Safe, efficient, and reliable mobility is the heartbeat of our business. We are always looking to offer this service to ready markets and hence why we were eager to begin operations in Eldoret and Nyeri. It is quite evident that these two towns are eminent to our economy and the demand for ride-hailing services is growing. This has offered us an opportunity to serve more Kenyans across the country, one county at a time,” said Little CEO Kamal Budhabhatti.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Little has been at the frontline in serving Kenyans working in the essential services industries with cab services during curfew hours, after receiving the operating permit from the Government.

Little is a cab service that allows users to request for a ride using either the Little app, USSD option of dialling *826# or through WhatsApp. Little began operations in 2016 and has since grown to serve six counties namely; Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Nyeri. Little also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia with plans of expanding to more regions in the coming quarter.