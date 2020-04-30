Equity Group Foundation partners with Mastercard foundation to donate Ksh. 1.1 Billion towards Covid-19 response

Shares

The Equity Group Foundation (EGF) with the support of the Mastercard Foundation has announced a commitment of Ksh. 1.1 Billion to provide PPEs to frontline medical staff dealing with the pandemic in public hospitals. The amount also includes Ksh. 300 Million from the family of Dr. James Mwangi.

EGF will work in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund in this endeavour. This will ensure a coordinated effort on the national priorities of combating the pandemic, reap the benefits of economies of scale, maximise resource allocation and avoid duplication of efforts in the provision of PPEs.

EGF has formed a committee made up of doctors coordinate the implementation of the initiative to ensure availability of PPE’s across the country and will help to scale up a mental wellness support system for medical staff initiated by the Kenya Medical Association (KMA).

Dr. James Mwangi, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Equity Group Holdings Plc, had this to say, “It started when my attention was drawn to a group of students and doctors who were raising funds for PPE’s for young post graduate students especially in Kenyatta National and Referral Hospital (KNH). When I shared the need with my family, a robust discussion revealed the urgency to holistically address the issue as it was not prudent to provide the PPE’s to students without also focusing on the plight of the doctors, nurses, clinical officers, and medical staff.”