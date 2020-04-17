Huawei Y7p smartphone launched in the Kenyan market

Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has today launched the Huawei Y7p in the Kenyan market. The smartphone is the latest addition to the Y Series. The smartphone is available for sale in select stores across the country including Jumia at a retail price of Ksh. 18,499.

The phone runs on Android 9 Pie plus EMUI 9.1 operating system. It comes with a Hisilicon kirin 710F processor (Octa-core 4×2.2 ghz cortex-a73 & 4×1.7 ghz cortex-a53), and a non-removable 4000 mAh battery.

It also has triple main camera with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and an 8MP selfie camera. The main camera set-up works well in low light scenarios, producing clear pictures whether the user is shooting in daylight or at night. It also comes with night mode that supports stabilisation for handheld shots taken with up to a six-second exposure for perfect low-light shots. The front camera supports HDR Mode for selfies in high dynamic range. The front camera also uses AI Scene Recognition which enable it to recognize up to eight scenes including blue sky, plants, night scene and more. In addition, the front camera supports Face Unlock 2.0 for device unlock.

The Huawei Y7p also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a micro SD card.

The Huawei Y7p comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), which include a range of essential features including the Huawei AppGallery, an app marketplace from which users can easily download apps.

Huawei Y7p specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.29 x 3.00 x 0.32 inches

Weight: 176 grams

Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

SIM: Hybrid dual sim (nano-sim, dual stand-by)

Screen: IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16m colors

Screen size: 6.39 inches, 100.2 cm2 (~82.4% screen-to-body ratio)

Screen resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~269 ppi density)

OS: Android 9.0 (pie), emui 9.1, Huawei Mobile Services

Chipset: Hisilicon kirin 710f (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.2 ghz cortex-a73 & 4×1.7 ghz cortex-a53)

GPU: Mali-G51 mp4

Internal storage: 64GB

RAM: 4GB RAM

Main camera: Triple set up with Led flash, HDR, panorama

48 mp, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, pdaf

8 mp, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 mp, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: 8MP with HDR

Sensors: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery: Non-removable li-po 4000 mah battery

Available colours: Aurora blue and midnight black

Price: Ksh. 18,449