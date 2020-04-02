Prudential to offer cash benefits to customers diagnosed with COVID-19

Shares

Prudential has announced that it will offer its customers cash benefits in addition to other benefits in their existing policies should they be diagnosed with COVID-19.

COVID-19 has created a medical crisis all over the world including in Kenya. As of today, the disease has afflicted 110 people in Kenya with 3 deaths being recorded.

Customers who test positive for COVID-19, will be entitled to a lump sum cash payment of Ksh. 10,000. Also, if a customer is placed under mandatory quarantine in an approved government facility, they will be eligible for a daily cash benefit of Ksh. 2,500.

Upon admission to hospital as a result of COVID-19, Ksh. 2,500 is payable for every night spent in hospital. If a customer is then admitted in ICU, they will receive Ksh. 5,000 per night. However, if a customer self-quarantines at home or is directed by the government to do so, they will not be entitled to claim the prescribed cash benefits.

The extended cover benefits will be available to Prudential customers from April 1, 2020. Extended cover benefits are included on all existing products. Customers eligible for this benefit include individuals who have Prudential policies through individual sales agents, group life policies through brokers, agents or those whose loans are insured through Prudential.

Prudential Kenya CEO Raxit Soni, says the company has taken the unprecedented step of ensuring that Prudential is a partner in our clients’ time of need.

“We care deeply about the well-being of our customers and in line with our philosophy of being the Right People for Life, we are providing these extra benefits at no additional cost. As Kenya goes through this period of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, we remain committed to providing support and comfort to our customers,” said Mr. Soni.

Effective immediately, Prudential will provide the following to its customers, staff and agents:

Providing customers, staff and agents with a range of additional COVID-19 insurance cover at no cost.

Waiving ‘pandemic’ exclusions written into policy language

Simplifying claims procedures and enabling claims to be made via WhatsApp

Setting up dedicated claims teams that function even if the physical offices are shut

Enabling customers to buy insurance without need to meet face to face with an agent

Prudential Life Assurance Kenya Limited is a subsidiary of Prudential Plc, a multinational life insurance and financial services company headquartered in Asia. Founded in 1848, Prudential is one of the oldest and most prominent insurance companies in the world and renowned for settling thousands of claims to families during both World Wars, after the sinking of the Titanic, and even during the Spanish Flu of 1918. Prudential Plc is currently listed on the London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York stock exchanges. In Africa, Prudential operates in Kenya, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Togo and Zambia,