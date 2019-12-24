Safaricom Foundation assists in the resettlement of families affected by floods in West Pokot

Shares

Safaricom Foundation has donated Ksh. 4 Million towards the resettlement of at least 300 families who were displaced and require support to rebuild their homes.

The donation came after a request by the county government of West Pokot. The county government will work in partnership with Kenya Red Cross to ensure the homeless are supported. This is an extension of Safaricom’s Foundation’s intervention in the county which has seen 20 projects including schools and hospitals being constructed.

Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, Chief Financial Services, Safaricom, had this to say, “As information continued to trickle in, it emerged that West Pokot was one of the hardest hit counties, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. When we received a request from the Governor to assist with the resettlement of affected families, there was no question that we would stand in solidarity with the people of West Pokot.”